Corey LaJoie reveals Darlington throwback honoring Marty Robbins on Stacking Pennies podcast

Staff Report
·1 min read
  Corey LaJoie
    American stock car racing driver

The sound of a Next Gen car is sweet music to the ears of race fans, and that’s one reason why Corey LaJoie’s throwback tribute to Marty Robbins is a lead-pipe lock to turn some heads at the Goodyear 400 on May 8 at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

“The whole Marty Robbins story fascinates me because it’s a great crossover between country music and NASCAR,” LaJoie said. “And I don’t think his story gets told enough, so it’s cool to bring that story some light.”

Robbins was a country-music star whose accolades in music included 16 No. 1 hits and 11 albums, all of which went either gold or platinum, and he also was a NASCAR driver, taking part in 35 Cup Series starts, including two top-10 finishes at Darlington. So one might say it’s a perfect match for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to be sporting such livery at the annual throwback race.

Darlington throwbacks for 2022

LaJoie revealed the purple-and-yellow scheme that should be familiar to NASCAR history buffs on his Stacking Pennies podcast Wednesday on NASCAR.com. For LaJoie, who often delves into the history of the sport with cohort Skip Flores on the podcast, the scheme is exciting to bring to fans along with the Fraternal Order of Eagles sponsorship.

Robbins, a Glendale, Arizona, native and later Nashville, Tennessee, resident who passed away in 1982 because of heart failure, was a beloved figure for NASCAR fans and for those who participated in the sport, so it’s with honor that the below paint scheme is presented:

