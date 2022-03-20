Corey LaJoie nets first career top-five result in wild Atlanta finish

The “stacking pennies” mantra driver Corey LaJoie has professed over the years paid off Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Spire Motorsports driver cashed in at the newly configured quad oval by finishing fifth, his first career top-five result in the NASCAR Cup Series.

LaJoie powered his No. 7 Chevrolet through the field late, avoiding the carnage that befell so many of his contemporaries and driving through a last-lap, last-turn wreck. The result? A comparably clean No. 7 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet and a career-best day in his 169th career Cup Series start.

“I’ve never been here with my car in the Cup Series,” LaJoie said post-race from the technical inspection line. “They only tech the top-five cars. Today was a good day.”

LaJoie’s previous best finish was a sixth-place run in 2019 at Daytona International Speedway. This is his third top-15 finish in five starts this year.

The Concord, North Carolina, native is also the host of the “Stacking Pennies” podcast — new episodes drop every Wednesday.