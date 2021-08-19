Corey LaJoie out at Michigan due to COVID-19 protocols; Josh Berry to sub

Corey LaJoie will miss this weekend‘s race at Michigan International Speedway due to COVID-19 protocols, Spire Motorsports announced Thursday afternoon.

“Due to COVID-19 protocols, Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 7 NationsGuard Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, will be unavailable to participate in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400 and will not travel to Michigan International Speedway,” the team said in a statement.

LaJoie, currently 29th in Cup Series points with one top 10 on the season, will miss Sunday‘s penultimate regular-season race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Josh Berry, who was just announced as the full-time driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series for 2022, will fill in for LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Berry also filled in for Spire Motorsports when driver Justin Haley was forced to miss a weekend of racing at Dover International Speedway earlier this year.