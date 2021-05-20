Corey Kluber pitches 11th regular-season no-hitter in Yankees history in 2-0 win over Rangers

Corey Kluber road greys close shot

Corey Kluber pitched the 11th regular-season no-hitter in Yankees history, delivering a simply masterful performance in a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers Wednesday.

Here are a few takeaways ...

-Rangers fans saw Kluber pitch more innings at Globe Life Field as a Yankee than he ever did as a member of the Rangers. After throwing just one inning with the Rangers in 2020 before an elbow injury, Kluber came out of the gates strong, working his way through the first three innings without giving up a hit while striking out four.

But Rangers starter Hyeon-Jong Yang was just as effective, keeping the Yankees off-balance throughout the early going. Yang allowed just two hits in his first four innings of work.

- Gleyber Torres made his return to the lineup following his stint on the COVID IL, playing shortstop and hitting fifth. He legged out an infield single in his first at-bat back, walked his second time up, and singled and stole a base in the seventh.



-Already without Clint Frazier who is dealing with a neck issue, Ryan LaMarre had to be removed from the game after pulling up while trying to leg out an infield hit. He was replaced by Tyler Wade, who made just his 12th major league appearance in right field. The Yankees later announced that LaMarre left the game with a right hamstring injury and will undergo further evaluation and imaging when the team returns to New York.

- The double-play ball continued to be a huge thorn in the Yankees’ side, as they grounded into three in their first five innings. Twice Miguel Andujar rolled into a twin killing, as did Luke Voit in the first inning.

By the end of the night, the Yankees had hit into five double plays as a team.

- Kluber continued to roll, easily making his way through the fifth inning without allowing a hit, striking out seven Rangers to that point thanks in part to a nasty slider that had the Rangers hitters whiffing left and right.

- The Yankees finally broke through in the top of the sixth inning, as Wade, in his first at-bat of the game, tripled into the gap in right-center field, scoring Kyle Higashioka from first base and giving Kluber some support. DJ LeMahieu quickly followed that up with a sac fly to double the lead to 2-0.

Story continues

- Kluber's no-hit bid rolled on into the seventh, as the stoic right-hander struck out two more Rangers in the inning and forced Adolis Garcia to ground out to end the frame.

In the eighth, Kluber forced Joey Gallo to ground out, Khris Davis to ground out sharply to third on a nice play by Gio Urshela, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to fly out to right.

- In the ninth, Charlie Culberson flared a groundout to second to start the inning, with LeMahieu making a nice scoop to make the play. Pinch-hitter David Dahl then hit one off the end of the bat to right, but Wade made a nice play to track it down. With two away, Willie Calhoun grounded out to Torres, and history was made.

Kluber tossed the 11th regular-season no-hitter in Yankees history, and the first for the team since David Cone's perfect game in 1999. He struck out nine hitters on the night, and a Culberson walk in the third inning was the only baserunner he allowed.



What’s next

The Yankees and Rangers finish their four-game set on Thursday at 2:05 p.m. Domingo German will take the ball for the Bombers against Rangers righty Dane Dunning.