Corey Kluber injury update: How Yankees RHP fared in latest outing of rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Corey Kluber strides to plate 3/28

Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder injury) continued his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he turned in a three-plus-inning outing.

He threw 56 pitches (37 strikes) in his appearance at Worcester, an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, allowing three runs on two hits (one home run) while striking out four and walking two.

Kluber started his rehab assignment last Thursday with Double-A Somerset. In 1 1/3 innings, he allowed five runs on two hits with one strikeout to four walks and two hit batters, throwing 25 pitches (20 strikes).

Scouts in attendance for Kluber's first rehab outing told SNY's Andy Martino that he "looked fine" despite his down velocity and lack of command.

"It's exciting to see where we're at," Kluber said of the Yankees, who are making a postseason push. "I'm definitely looking forward to that when the time comes."

On the 60-day injured list since June 5, Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 games over 53 1/3 innings pitched, scattering 21 runs (18 earned) on 41 hits while striking out 55 and walking 23.