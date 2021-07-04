Corey Kluber injury update: Yankees RHP reveals latest on shoulder

Corey Kluber 5/25

Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder) shared an injury update before Sunday's first game against the Mets.

Kluber, who last pitched May 25 and landed on the 60-day injured list June 5, conducted a flat-ground throwing session at 90 feet and told YES Network's Meredith Markovits the latest as a recovery process progresses.

"Feeling good," Kluber said. "Just going through a throwing program. I think anybody who goes through an injury would obviously like it to go quicker than it does, but you've just go to try to be smart about it and hopefully I get myself to a point where, when I do come back, we don't have anything that reoccurs."

Kluber went 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 games over 53 1/3 innings pitched, scattering 21 runs (18 earned) on 41 hits while striking out 55 and walking 23.

"No," Kluber said when asked if he had experienced more discomfort in his throwing shoulder since then. "I think that's the point of giving stuff time to heal and then being smart about the throwing program is, hopefully, you do it in an intelligent enough way that you don't feel stuff when the stuff is bothering you."

Before suffering the injury in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Kluber threw a no-hitter May 19, a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers.



"Haven't looked that far ahead yet," Kluber said, regarding a return to the mound, later adding that he is confident his comeback still could come this year. "I think that I've had, I guess, too much experience with this the last couple the last couple of years. But I think that, for me, if I start looking ahead to that -- I kind of, I guess, don't do the best job of trying to attack that day's work the best I can and start looking ahead too far. So just trying to take it a day at a time and do the best I can with what the schedule is that day."