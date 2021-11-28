Corey Kluber agrees to one-year deal with Rays

Corey Kluber strides to play 9/5

Corey Kluber will be headed to the Tampa Bay Rays on a one-year deal.

After pitching just one inning in 2020, and 35.1 the year prior, the Yankees took a flier on Kluber for 2021, and it looked like the $11 million deal was paying off.

Through his first nine starts, he pitched to a 2.86 ERA, and had thrown a no-hitter in his ninth start of the year. But in his next start, he hurt his shoulder, and missed three months.

In his final five starts, he allowed 16 earned runs in 26.2 innings (5.40 ERA), but did have a FIP of 3.96.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who turned 35 in September, finished 2021 with a 3.83 ERA, 3.85 FIP, and a 1.34 WHIP while striking out 9.2 batters per nine innings.