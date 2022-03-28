Corey Kispert does what he was drafted for by setting Wizards record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chase Hughes
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kispert lives up to hype by setting Wizards record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- Once the first few picks are off the board is when the NBA Draft usually becomes less predictable, but when the Wizards were on the clock at 15th last summer, one player stood out as an obvious fit. They desperately needed 3-point shooting and still available was the best 3-point shooter in the class, Corey Kispert of Gonzaga.

The Wizards didn't overthink it, they took him and hoped his impressive track record as a shooter would translate to the next level. He shot threes at a high percentage, at high volume and over a large sample size of four years in college. Odds are he was eventually going to do the same at the NBA level.

So far, so good. On Sunday night in the Wizards' win over the Warriors, Kispert scored a career-high 25 points, made a career-high six threes and in doing so set the Wizards' rookie franchise record for threes made in a single season. He got the record with his second three of the night, his 92nd of the year. His sixth triple also tied a rookie franchise record for threes made in a single game.

Both previous marks were held by Bradley Beal, who was in street clothes on the Wizards' bench and handed Kispert the game ball soon after the final buzzer. The Wizards drafted Kispert in hopes he could be their next great shooter and he's off to a good start.

"That's kind of my calling card. That's the reason why I'm here. You need an elite skill to be an NBA player and mine is shooting it," Kispert said.

Kispert didn't find this level of success overnight. He had a slow start to the season, but has continued to improve, raising his field goal percentage every single month. He's also having his best month shooting from the perimeter, now at 42.4% in March. Kispert has raised his 3-point percentage for the season to 35.2.

As his percentages go up, so has his confidence. Kispert hit a stepback three in the first half on Sunday night, a departure from his usual method of shooting threes off the catch.

Kispert said he is "excited" for this offseason because he already knows what he wants to focus on in improving his game. Creating his own shot is one area and he also wants to get more flexible and mobile to mitigate injuries.

Kispert, though, is already seeing his hard work pay off on the fly. When Beal went down for the season with a left wrist injury in February, Kispert assumed his role in the starting lineup. He has since averaged 11.7 points in 31.3 minutes, shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.9% from three on 6.2 attempts per game.

The 3-point shooting numbers are not quite elite, but they are also not far off. Only 10 players in the NBA this season shoot a higher percentage on at least six attempts per game.

Wizards veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shoots with Kispert every day at practice. He called Kispert his 'Basket 3 buddy,' a reference to the hoop they shoot on at the Wizards practice facility. They joke around by calling that basket their "vacation spot."

Caldwell-Pope has seen Kispert's progress firsthand and can attest to the work he puts in.

"That's great for him to see your numbers go up every month. That's great for a shooter, just to see your progress... Every game he gets better," Caldwell-Pope said.

Despite Kispert's emergence, the Wizards have remained one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA this season. They are dead-last in the league in threes made per game (10.4).

That means it's likely to be a big point of emphasis this offseason. They are going to need to find more shooters to address the problem.

In Kispert, though, they appear to have a really good 3-point shooter breaking through from within. It's what he was drafted to do and he's starting to look as advertised.

Recommended Stories

  • Knicks win third straight as they hold on late for 104-102 victory over Pistons

    Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks’ 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday.

  • Takeaways from Kyrie Irving's first home game of the season

    For the first time since June 7, 2021, Kyrie Irving played at Barclays Center.

  • LeBron James wins Razzie for worst actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy

    Mock LeBron and his Space Jam film all you want, it made $162 million at the box office.

  • Doncic, Mavs top Jazz 114-100 for inside track to home court

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic knows the Mavericks haven't had home-court advantage in the playoffs since the young superstar came to Dallas. Coach Jason Kidd might remember the last time the club did, since he was the point guard on the team that won the 2011 championship. The Mavericks took an important step toward the elusive top half of the Western Conference playoff picture Sunday night.

  • Celtics vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

    The Boston Celtics (47-28) play against the Toronto Raptors (42-32) at Scotiabank Arena The Boston Celtics are spending $2,935,778 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $3,207,846 per win Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 28, 2022 ...

  • Report: Panthers view 3 QB prospects as 1st-round talents in 2022 draft

    According to The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers view three members of the 2022 QB class as first-round talents. Want to venture a guess as to who they are?

  • Chandler Jones: “Amazing” to play for guys who have known me since I was a puppy

    It seemed like a good bet that the Raiders would add some players with Patriots ties when they hired General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels this offseason and that’s come true over the last couple of weeks. Not all of the additions are coming directly from New England, however. Defensive end Chandler [more]

  • 'Time's running out': Lakers have eight games to prove their postseason worthiness

    In the wake of another baffling loss, the Lakers are acutely aware that they are running out of time to win games and show they deserve a playoff shot.

  • A pregame ceremony, key goal and lots of apples give Nicklas Backstrom a night to remember

    Nicklas Backstrom was honored for his 1,000th point on Saturday. That, however, was just the beginning of what turned into an epic night.

  • The Wrong Man Is Guiding Mark Zuckerberg, Says Whistleblower: Frances Haugen Slams Nick Clegg For “Paycheck Belief”

    The wrong man has the ear of Mark Zuckerberg, according to tireless Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. The former company executive who previously leaked thousands of internal Facebook papers and testified before the US Senate and British parliament last year, told The Times that Zuckerberg and his senior team continued to “pursue growth at all costs” […]

  • TBS' Candace Parker adorns peacock headdress, predicts St. Peter's basketball wins Elite 8

    TBS college basketball analyst Candace Parker predicts St. Peter's vs. North Carolina Tar Heels basketball in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

  • Arkansas basketball legend Scotty Thurman 1994 jersey a 'snug fit' for 2022 Duke rematch

    Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball legend Scotty Thurman brought out his jersey from 1994 national championship for Duke rematch in NCAA Elite 8.

  • Despite limited proposals, the owners can change any rules they want this week

    The official list of proposals from the Competition Committee and the various teams is as thin as it’s ever been. Still, regardless of the number of proposed changes, or lack thereof, the owners always have the power to do whatever they want, once the meetings begin. And it’s not just some theoretical Captain Obvious-style observation. [more]

  • Olson is center of long-term plan to keep Braves competitive

    Atlanta's trade for Matt Olson was designed to ensure the defending World Series champion Braves will be contenders in 2022. Signing Olson to an eight-year deal only one day later was the foundation of a plan by general manager Alex Anthopoulos to keep Atlanta competitive through the decade. As soon as it became clear the Braves and Freddie Freeman wouldn't reach a deal, Anthopoulos shifted to a new a long-term strategy.

  • John Mara “not confident” in support for OT rule change

    One of the topics up for discussion at this week’s owners meetings is whether the league should change the overtime rules for the 2022 season. There are two proposals to change the rules on the table. The Titans proposed one that would give both teams one possession unless the team with the ball first got [more]

  • Signing ILB Bobby Wagner is a no-brainer for Ravens if price is right

    Signing inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is a no-brainer for the Ravens if the price is right

  • Kyrie Irving plans to re-sign with Nets: 'There's no way I could leave my man 7 anywhere'

    As Kyrie Irving prepares for his first home game at the Barclays Center on Sunday, after New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, the point guard spoke to reporters about his future with the Nets.

  • Pitts: Dear Sen. Cory Booker

    Senator, you did well. You found a way to turn ugliness into light, to remind America of itself.

  • UCLA roster situation: Who is arriving, who might be departing and staying

    L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch assesses the possibilities for scholarship players on UCLA's 2022-23 men's basketball roster.

  • Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

    STORY: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday he was ready to move forward with a peace deal with Russia but insisted on territorial integrity of his country- after suggesting earlier he was ready for a compromise. "We have a new round of negotiations ahead. Because we seek peace - really. Without delays. I am informed that there is an opportunity and need for a face-to-face meeting... in the territory of Turkey, which is not bad. We will look at the result. Our priorities in the negotiations are known: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are beyond doubt. Effective guarantees of security for our country are mandatory. Zelenskiy’s remarks to Ukrainians came ahead of planned peace talks with Russia, to be held in person in Turkey from Monday to Wednesday. Earlier in the day Zelenskiy spoke to Russian journalists, in a video interview the Kremlin had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting. However in that call, he’d adopted a different tone... saying his country was ready to discuss a ‘neutral stance’ as part of peace deal with Russia, and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region. He spoke to the journalists in Russian: "Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it.” He said he would refuse to discuss certain demands from Moscow, such as the so-called “denazification” of Ukraine. And dismissed its claims that his country had any nuclear or chemical weapon, saying, "It is a joke. There is nothing to say. There aren't any." After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region. Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army there for the past eight years. Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a "special military operation" include demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour.Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for unprovoked invasion.