Corey Kispert dials from long distance

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
The Wolverines went up early and then pulled away late.
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
Sam Howell and the Commanders made sure to get Terry McLaurin to his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
James' frustration led to some blunt answers.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Either LeBron or Giannis has led All-Star voting in seven of the past eight years.