Corey Kispert with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings
Corey Kispert (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings, 08/10/2021
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team deal.
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
ESPN's Zach Lowe made the case as to why a Ben Simmons-Draymond Green frontcourt pairing potentially could work.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.
The last relatively big fish still available in free agency reportedly has been reeled in by the Boston Celtics.
As the Sixers' Summer League action gets underway, the biggest storyline remains the future of their second-best player. By Adam Hermann
L.A. native, former UCLA star and new Lakers starter Russell Westbrook calls signing with his hometown team a blessing and says he is focused on helping the team win a championship.
Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's what LeBron James told Carmelo Anthony before the Los Angeles Lakers made the call.
Gary Payton II and the Warriors took care of some business Tuesday afternoon.
What's the holdup with Dennis Schroder and the Celtics? Here's the latest on contract talks between Boston and the free-agent point guard.
The point guard heads to Boston after reportedly turning down a 4-year, $84 million deal midseason to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Would a sign-and-trade for Chicago's Lauri Markkanen make sense for Boston?
Kent Bazemore has high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
New Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk is looking forward to playing with LeBron James.
With most of free agency wrapped up, here's where all 15 teams stand in the Western Conference.
Even against a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham and four NBA players, Houston's three first-round rookies were too much to handle.