Corey Kispert with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Corey Kispert (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/07/2022
Corey Kispert (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/07/2022
Heres a look at the contract status, latest stats and more for Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis.
Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, Sara Bareilles and Tea Leoni are among the high-profile people who have ditched Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.
These widely held stock-split stocks put the bear market in its place by respectively gaining 27% and 50% in October.
With the Warriors headed toward another loss, Steph Curry saved the day with another otherworldly performance in a win over the Kings.
Steph Curry was heated after the refs didn't call a foul on his defender.
Andrej Stojakovic, 5-star small forward and son of 3-time NBA All-Star Peja, picks Stanford.
An Anthony Davis trade is not on the table right now. If the Lakers continue to struggle... who knows.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged to stop the intent of hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Darvin Ham is focused on turning the Lakers into a winner, but Monday's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz proves a turnaround won't be quick or easy.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Even with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' nine-game winning streak came to an end in Atlanta with a loss to the Hawks.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
The Boston Celtics grabbed a gritty 109-106 victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's what you missed.
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
Top-25 senior Andrej Stojakovi, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojakovi, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday.
Brown says many players were taken aback by the steps the Nets required for Irving to return to the court.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
It was loud, ferocious and in your face. James Wiseman showed his Warriors potential in a span of five seconds with a rebound and slam against New Orleans.
MIAMI (AP) Josh Hart's 3-pointer as time expired gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Max Strus made a 3-pointer for Miami with 6.2 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Trail Blazers opted not to call timeout and Damian Lillard dribbled most of the way downcourt before finding Hart in the left corner near the Heat bench.