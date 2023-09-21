Who is Corey Kiner? Former Roger Bacon star RB is having breakout season for UC Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner

2023 has the makings of a breakout college season for former Roger Bacon High School standout Corey Kiner, the Cincinnati Bearcats' leading running back ahead of Saturday's Big 12 Conference showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kiner has rushed for 289 yards on 47 carries through three games this season, an average of 6.1 yards per carry, with two touchdowns.

Kiner needs just 74 more rushing yards to eclipse his college career-best total of 362, established in 10 games for UC a season ago.

Playing in his third different conference in three seasons, Kiner is primed to make a name for himself in Big 12 play.

Five more facts about Kiner:

Among Big 12 rushers, Kiner ranks third in yardage through three games.

TCU's Emani Bailey is the conference's leading rusher with 357 yards, an average of 119 per game. Kansas' Devin Neal has 303 rushing yards, 101 per game.

Kiner is averaging 96.3 per game, which includes his single-game best 153 on 20 carries in UC's win at Pitt on September 9.

OU's leading rusher so far (13th in the Big 12) is Tawee Walker, with 161 yards on 29 carries.

UC quarterback Emory Jones ranks 15th in the conference with 144 rushing yards on 40 carries.

Scott Satterfield is Kiner's fifth different head or interim coach.

Ed Orgeron coached Kiner as a freshman at LSU, but agreed in October to leave at the end of the season. Brad Davis coached the Tigers in their Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State. Brian Kelly coached Kiner in the spring of 2022, before Kiner entered the transfer portal and committed to UC.

Luke Fickell coached Kiner last season, and Satterfield replaced Fickell when Fickell left for Wisconsin.

Kiner is wearing No. 21 this season, which he wore as a freshman for the Tigers.

Kiner wore No. 22 at Roger Bacon, and No. 21 at LSU.

Last season, Kiner wore No. 2, which is now worn by defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.

Kiner was Ohio's Mr. Football in 2020.

At Roger Bacon, Kiner rushed for 7,130 yards, 10th best in Ohio high school history. He is ranked No. 3 all-time in Ohio in scoring (772), rushing touchdowns (116) and total touchdowns (125). That's despite sitting out 34 quarters over eight games because of lopsided scores and running clocks.

As a senior, he ran for 1,866 yards with 35 TDs, leading the Spartans to their first regional championship in school history.

Wyoming High School graduate Evan Prater, now a redshirt junior receiver at UC, was named Ohio's Mr. Football one year earlier.

Kiner set a Roger Bacon rushing record early in his freshman year.

Kiner rushed for 302 yards in a 47-12 win over Western Hills in September 2017, giving him a school record for single-game rushing yardage in just his second game as a varsity high school player.

Kiner was 15 years old. He averaged 8.6 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns in the game.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Corey Kiner enters Big 12 play having breakout season for Cincinnati