Corey Hendren named Tallahassee Community College men's basketball head coach

Corey Hendren was named Tallahassee Community College men's basketball head coach on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Tallahassee Community College men's basketball has its guy.

On Thursday, the program announced that Corey Hendren to be the next head coach of the Eagles.

Hendren's arrival fills the TCC men's basketball head coach vacancy after Rick Cabrera to take the same role at NCAA Division I Northwestern State in Louisiana following last season.

“First, I want to thank (TCC director of athletics) Chuck Moore, Dr. (Sheri) Rowland, and Dr. (Jim) Murdaugh for the opportunity to lead this program,” Hendren said in a released statement. “My wife Caroline and I are very excited about coming down to Tallahassee and keeping the winning culture that Coach Cabrera left in place.

"We want to continue building off of that and we hope to have many successful years ahead like this past season.”

The Eagles finished last season with a 31-6 record, a Panhandle Conference title, and a Final Four run in March's NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

TCC's season was immediately followed by a nationwide search to replace the departing Cabrera.

“After an extensive and thorough nationwide search, Corey repeatedly proved that he has all the qualities that myself and the committee were looking for in our next head coach,” Moore said. “He has been a part of numerous winning programs where he had a significant impact on not only the recruitment of top players but also game preparations and day-to-day operations within the programs.

"I have known Corey for years and he is a man of high integrity and loyalty, and he has a desire to compete at the highest level, which are traits I look for in every staff member and coach.”

Left to right: Leon County District 2 representative Christian Caban, Tallahassee Community College men's basketball head coach Rick Cabrera, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, and Tallahassee Community College athletic director Chuck Moore poses for a photo after the Eagles' Panhandle Conference Championship win over Chipola College at the Bill Hebrock Eagledome in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Hendren was most recently the associate head coach for NCAA Division II UNC Pembroke and compiled a 53-8 record along with two Conference Carolinas regular season championships.

He also was an assistant on Mark Vanderslice's staff at D2 USC Aiken from 2017-2021.

“Tallahassee just hired an absolute superstar,” Vanderslice said. “The combination of his experience, knowledge, and passion for his players makes him a perfect fit. He possesses all the characteristics of what it truly means to be a winner and will lead the team in a first-class way that will make Tallahassee proud.”

Hendren’s first head coaching opportunity came at NJCAA's USC Salkehatchie for three seasons. He recruited and coached thirteen players who signed to play at four-year institutions with three going to Division I programs.

That's where Hendren and Moore met each other as opposing coaches of Region X. The current TCC director of athletics was coaching Richard Bland College.

“His poise, even as a first-year coach when our teams played against each other, has grown over his career and I look forward to him leading our men’s basketball program, which has a rich history of success,” Moore said. “I welcome him and his wonderful wife Caroline to our TCC family. I have no doubt our community will see very quickly why he was chosen as our head coach.”

Hendren played collegiately at NAIA Milligan University from 2010-2014 and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Sports Management. He also earned his Master's degree for Sports Administration and Coaching from Bob Jones University in 2022.

Hendren's introductory press conference will be on Monday, May 8 at 4 p.m. inside of the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.

