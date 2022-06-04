Corey Heim scores Camping World Trucks victory in overtime at Gateway

Corey Heim emerged first in an overtime dash, powering to his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Heim started from the pole and led 21 of the 165 laps in the Toyota 200, sending the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 Toyota to Victory Lane. The rookie’s second win of the season was his first at the 1.25-mile Gateway track. He also collected an extra $50,000 in prize money in the kickoff race of the Triple Truck Challenge initiative.

Christian Eckes placed second in the ThorSport Racing No. 98 Toyota, foiled by a late caution flag for Tanner Gray’s crash with three laps left in regulation. He had a nearly one-second lead when the yellow flew, extending the race five laps past its scheduled distance.

Chandler Smith came home third in another Kyle Busch-owned truck, with Stewart Friesen fourth and former series champ Johnny Sauter fifth.

A multi-truck incident froze the field and halted the race on the final lap. Carson Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet spun through Turns 1 and 2 and was slammed by the No. 5 entry of Tyler Hill. Hocevar was helped to the ambulance on a stretcher but gave a signal to the crowd after exiting his truck. NASCAR officials said Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

A pair of crashes in Stage 2 hampered a handful of contenders. John Hunter Nemechek entered the race as the series’ points leader, but finished 35th in the 36-truck field after losing control in Turn 4 and collecting the trucks of Ty Majeski, Blaine Perkins, Colby Howard and Jesse Little behind him. He completed just 57 laps.

Grant Enfinger led four laps, but his No. 23 Chevrolet sustained heavy damage after a tangle with Smith and the Turn 1 and 2 wall in their contest for the lead.

Three teenage drivers made their Truck Series debut — Rajah Caruth (11th), Mason Maggio (27th) and Jake Garcia (29th). Caruth ran as high as fifth, but a pit-road speeding penalty and a wall scrape with 34 laps left cost him track position.

The Camping World Truck Series’ next race is the DoorDash 250, scheduled next Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at Sonoma Raceway.

This story will be updated.