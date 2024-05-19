Corey Heim pulls away at North Wilkesboro for third Truck win of season

Corey Heim won the Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway after a torrential downpour on Saturday postponed the final two stages to Sunday.

Heim led a race-high 66 laps and pulled away from the pack on the final race restart with 31 laps to go on to claim his third triumph of the season.

Grant Enfinger finished second after an intense battle with Layne Riggs and Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen.

RELATED: Unofficial race results | At-track photos

Queen made his Truck Series debut and rebounded to a fourth-place finish after being hit with a speeding penalty early in the final stage.

Xfinity Series regular, Sammy Smith rounded out the top five in the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, Tyler Ankrum and Stewart Friesen completed the top 10.

The Truck Series will next race on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.