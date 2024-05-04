Corey Heim dominates Truck Series race at Kansas

Despite a late-race challenge from Cup Series regular Zane Smith, Corey Heim held on to win the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, leading 79 of 134 laps in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota.

Christian Eckes, Kaden Honeycutt and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top five. It’s the first top five in the Truck Series for Honeycutt in his 24th start.

Nick Sanchez, Tanner Gray, Dean Thompson, Daniel Dye and Matt Crafton completed the top 10.

The Truck Series kicks off a three-week stretch in the Carolinas, starting Friday, May 10 at Darlington Raceway for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

