Corey Dillon tired of Antonio Brown comparisons: 'I was a good teammate'

When controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown signed with the Patriots, it invoked memories of Randy Moss and Corey Dillon coming to New England.

Dillon doesn't believe those comparisons are fair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before joining the Patriots in 2003, the running back often vocalized his displeasure with the Bengals organization and the team's struggles. At one point, Dillon even called out owner Mike Brown by saying, "we will never win with the Brown family in Cincinnati."

Outside of voicing his frustrations with losing, Dillon's record was clean. He wasn't nearly the controversial figure Brown has been and continues to be.

In an interview with Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Dillon discussed his disdain for being brought up as an example of players the Patriots have "fixed."

"They said the same about Rodney (Harrison). They said the same thing about Randy (Moss). They said the same thing about me," Dillon told The Athletic. "But you go down to Gillette Stadium, and you go in that building and ask the staff and the owners and the coaches and players about any one of us, they'd be the first one to tell you, "Oh, man, those guys were great teammates." And I'm still in contact with a lot of the players I played with in Cincinnati.

"We talk. We chop it up. I think people got it wrong. I was a good teammate. It was just that me and management didn't see eye to eye back then. So when these stories pop up about another player going to the Patriots, my name is one of the first ones they slap up there. Like I was some science project. Nah, buddy. It didn't go down like that."

Story continues

Needless to say, all of Dillon's complaints about losing came to an end when he became a Patriot. The four-time Pro Bowler rushed for 3,180 yards and 37 touchdowns during his three seasons in New England and was a huge contributor en route the team's Super Bowl 39 title.

While Dillon doesn't appreciate being lumped into the conversation with Brown, he hopes joining the Patriots will be just what the doctor ordered for the star wideout.

"The thing about AB, I'm praying for my brother," Dillon said. "I wish him well. It's a perfect setup. All he has to do is go catch the football. All he has to do is show up and play and catch the football, and trust me, he will be knocking on a Super Bowl. It's as easy as that. I'm happy for him. I'll be watching that."

It remains to be seen how, or even if, Brown will contribute in New England. The 31-year-old was accused of sexual assault and rape in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, and the NFL has informed the Patriots they will be investigating the matter.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Corey Dillon tired of Antonio Brown comparisons: 'I was a good teammate' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston