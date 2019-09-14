Corey Dillon on Antonio Brown situation: 'Everybody should take a step back'

Amid the sexual assault and rape allegations against Antonio Brown, there's some debate as to whether the Patriots should allow the wide receiver to play in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins.

The NFL reportedly won't discipline Brown by placing him on the commissioner's exempt list, so the decision of playing or benching the seven-time Pro Bowler will be head coach Bill Belichick's to make.

For ex-Patriots running back Corey Dillon, that decision is an easy one. Appearing Friday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria," Dillon shared his thoughts on how the Pats should approach the situation.

"Everybody should take a step back. I mean, presume he's innocent until proven guilty, right?" Dillon said. "Listen, I'm not casting him out or throwing stones at him. He's innocent until proven guilty. So let him play. That's obvious."

Dillon, a key contributor to the Patriots' Super Bowl 39 title run, also criticized the NFL's historically questionable handling of off-field issues.

"It's like they're their own court of law," Dillon said. "Say, for instance, somebody gets in trouble, they have their day in court and they're found not guilty. Where they coming off doing something different than what was already ruled in the court of law. I don't understand that.

"If the guy goes to court, he's found not guilty there shouldn't be [any] punishment whatsoever. But if he goes to court and he's found guilty, all right, do what you got to do."

As of now, all signs point toward Brown making his Patriots debut on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was a full participant in practice throughout the week, even connecting with Tom Brady on a sweet touchdown grab.

