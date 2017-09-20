Corey Davis won’t play for Titans this week

The Titans promoted a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday and it looks like Zack Pascal will get an immediate chance to play.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday that wide receiver Corey Davis will not play against the Seahawks this Sunday. Davis left last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury.

Davis also dealt with a hamstring injury this summer, but the Titans threw him right into a big role in the season opener by sending 10 passes his way in a loss to the Raiders. He caught six of them for 69 yards and added a four-yard catch against Jacksonville before leaving the game.

Given the recurrence of the hamstring issue and how often such relapses can happen, Davis may not be back for Week Four’s road trip to Houston although it will likely be some time before any official word comes from the team.

Mularkey also said that safety Johnathan Cyprien will not play this weekend. He also missed the victory over the Jaguars with a hamstring injury.