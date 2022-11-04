Corey Davis out for Week 9, team hopes for return after bye week

For the second straight week, the New York Jets will be without wide receiver Corey Davis due to the knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Robert Saleh told the media Friday he will not play against the Buffalo Bills. The team hopes he can return after the bye week. The Jets travel to Gillette Stadium in Week 11 to play the New England Patriots.

In fact, Saleh said the team is “very confident” that Davis will be back for that key Week 11 game.

The Jets will roll on again with Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore in a game where they’ll likely need to score plenty of points to keep up with Josh Allen and company.

Saleh said everyone else is good to go. Davis has been the only available player that has not practiced this week. Everyone else has at least been limited and Nate Herbig was upgraded to a full practice Thursday, while Duane Brown, Lamarcus Joyner and C.J. Uzomah were all limited.

