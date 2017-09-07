Corey Davis says his hamstring is at 90 percent, likely to play Sunday

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft is finally close to taking the field.

Titans rookie receiver Corey Davis, who missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury, proclaimed himself 90 percent healthy and said he expects to play on Sunday against the Raiders.

“It feels real good to finally be out there participating with the team. I’m excited,” Davis said, via ESPN. “I definitely am able to trust it. And I’m telling you, it’s a good feeling.”

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis got more reps in Wednesday’s practice than he had in all of training camp, but Mularkey won’t push Davis too hard on Sunday.

“You don’t want the guy to fail. You don’t want to put a guy in a position ever to do that,” Mularkey said. “I don’t think we’re doing that, we’re going to be smart with him. We’re not going to expose him to things he can’t be successful at. Healthy, not healthy, that’s just the way we are with our players.”

Free agent acquisition Eric Decker is also just coming back from an injury, so the new-look Titans receiving corps is not completely healthy yet. But they’re getting there.