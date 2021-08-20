Thursday brought terrible news for the Jets defense as edge rusher Carl Lawson went down for the season with a ruptured Achilles during a joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay.

Lawson’s loss casts a shadow over other developments with the team, but some light will shine through if another one of the team’s free agent acquisitions can perform at a high level. Wide receiver Corey Davis is set to be the No. 1 receiver for the AFC East club and he said on Thursday that things are pointing in the right direction thanks to increased chemistry with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

“We’re definitely getting there,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “We’ve made a lot of huge strides the last week and a half, two weeks. I think Zach is a lot more comfortable in the pocket, he’s been more accurate. I’ve been getting open and creating space to try and make it easier for him.”

Wilson and Davis connected twice in a solid start to the preseason for the offense. Another good outing won’t help replace Lawson on defense, but it will provide more reason to think the season can move in a positive direction despite Thursday’s injury.

Corey Davis says chemistry “definitely getting there” with Zach Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk