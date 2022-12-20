Corey Davis returns to full practice, while Quinnen Williams remains limited

The Jets won’t have quarterback Mike White (ribs) for Thursday Night Football, and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (calf) will be a game-time decision.

Both remained limited on the Jets’ practice report Tuesday.

White still has not be cleared for contact, so he will miss a second week, but Williams is trending toward playing.

The only change to the Jets’ practice report from Monday was receiver Corey Davis (concussion) being cleared to return to a full practice.

Cornerback Brandin Echols (quad), receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) and receiver Jeff Smith (knee) remained out.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), offensive tackle George Fant (knee) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) again were limited.

