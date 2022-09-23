Corey Davis is questionable after another limited practice

The Jets added receiver Corey Davis to their practice report Thursday. Although coach Robert Saleh said before Friday’s practice that Davis would fully participate and play against the Bengals on Sunday, Davis was limited again.

The Jets list Davis as questionable.

Saleh did not express concern about Davis’ availability for the game, saying they limited his work because of a wet field.

Davis missed eight games with injuries in 2021, with his season ending with core muscle surgery in December. He finished last season with 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns.

After two games, Davis leads the Jets with 160 receiving yards on eight catches.

The Jets ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson (knee).

Offensive tackle George Fant (knee), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad), tight end C.J. Uzomah, safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (foot) are questionable. All are expected to play.

Fant was limited on Thursday and Friday after being a non-participant Wednesday.

