Corey Davis, offensive line among Jets’ Studs & Duds in Week 1 loss to Panthers

Week 1 featured two different Jets teams.

The squad in the first half looked listless and unimaginative on both sides of the ball, while the second-half Gang Green looked electric and hungry. Zach Wilson was under duress all game but found his touch late in the game. It wasn’t enough to pull off the comeback win, but the Jets’ second-half should give the team some solid momentum next week.

Let’s take a look at the team’s Studs and Duds from the first game of the season.

Stud: WR Corey Davis

Davis looked great in his Jets debut. He led the team with five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The connection he established with Wilson all summer translated well and he's clearly the Jets' No. 1 receiving option. It remains to be seen how he'll fare against a lockdown cornerback, but Sunday was a fantastic start to Davis' Jets career.

Stud: QB Zach Wilson

Wilson finished strong despite one bad throw and a lot of pressure. The rookie tossed two second-half touchdowns and finished with 258 yards despite being sacked six times. His receivers also dropped a ton of passes all day and the Jets failed to run the ball well. It was an encouraging start to Wilson's career, but the Jets must protect him better in the future.

Dud: Jets running game

The Jets couldn't establish any sort of running game against the Panthers. Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Michael Carter couldn't find much running room and it's unclear whether it was due to poor run-blocking, a good defense or some combination of the two. Only one run went further than 10 yards and the Jets finished with 45 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Stud: P/K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola stepped up to punt for the Jets when Braden Mann went down early in the game. He looked like a natural. The Jets' kicker punted six times with an average of 48.5 yards, including two inside the 20-yard line. It will be interesting to see if the Jets find another punter to replace Mann should he miss serious time, or if they keep letting Ammendola play double-duty.

Dud: S Sheldrick Redwine

The backup safety played for the injured Lamarcus Joyner but looked horrific in coverage. Redwine gave up a long completion to DJ Moore and was burned by Robby Anderson for a 57-yard touchdown. The Jets benched Redwine for Adrian Colbert before halftime. It wouldn't be shocking if Redwine found himself on the waiver wire this week.

Dud: Offensive line

The Jets' offensive line gave Wilson no time to throw and didn't open up any holes for the running game. The Panthers finished with six sacks and the Jets only ran for 45 yards. Things could get worse, too, after left tackle Mekhi Becton left with an MCL injury. This unit is a work in progress until further notice.

