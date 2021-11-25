Corey Davis misses Thursday's practice with groin injury

Corey Davis jets sideline head down no helmet

The Jets are already without rookie sensation Michael Carter in the backfield, but they may be without a veteran out wide, also.

Corey Davis injured his groin in Wednesday's practice, and did not participate in the Jets' practice on Thanksgiving.

According to The Athletic, Davis seemingly was injured when he was overthrown on a pass from Zach Wilson. That injury made him officially a limited participant in the practice, but it's safe to assume that wasn't the original plan.



Davis missed the Jets' Weeks 8 and 9 matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury, also sustained in practice.

Foley Fatukasi also missed Thursday's practice with a foot injury.