Corey Davis “a lot more comfortable” in second year with Jets

Wide receiver Corey Davis‘ first year with the Jets didn’t go as planned.

Davis was signed to lead the receiving corps, but he only played nine games due to injuries that included a core muscle injury that required season-ending surgery in December. Davis was also dealing with the death of his brother, former NFL wideout Titus Davis, and the full load on his shoulders proved to be a lot for him to deal with on top of playing football.

On Thursday, Davis said this year feels different. He said that he “got through it and I’m better because of” what he dealt with last year and is “a lot more comfortable” as he moves into his second season with the team.

“I can go out there and play fast,” Davis said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’m not spending too much time thinking about what play I have or what I have to run or how I’m going to run it. I can just go out there and play off instincts and play fast.”

The Jets’ offseason moves have added more options to their offensive attack and that may prove to be a plus for Davis as defenses won’t be able to pay the same kind of attention to him as they did last year.

