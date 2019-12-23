Corey Davis, Kalif Raymond in concussion protocol for Titans

The Titans held out running back Derrick Henry on Sunday in hopes that his hamstring will be in good shape for their Week 17 game against the Texans, but they saw a couple of other offensive pieces go down in their loss to the Saints.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that wide receivers Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond are both in the concussion protocol. Davis played 44 offensive snaps against New Orleans while Raymond was in on eight. Raymond also played 17 special teams snaps.

The Titans were already without Adam Humphries due to an ankle injury, so A.J. Brown, Tajae Sharpe and Cody Hollister were the only healthy wideouts by the end of Sunday’s game.

They have wide receiver Trevion Thompson on the practice squad in the event they want to bolster their ranks ahead of facing the Texans.