Corey Davis, Jurrell Casey remain out of practice for Titans

The Titans practiced without four players on Wednesday and they continued their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs without that quartet on Thursday.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is dealing with a hip injury that may leave him at risk of missing a game for the first time this season. Davis had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in Ryan Tannehill‘s first start at quarterback in Week Seven, but has only added six catches for 57 yards over the last two weeks.

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey missed Week Nine with the shoulder injury that continues to keep him out of practice this week. Tight end Delanie Walker was also out last week and may be on track for another week on the sideline due to an ankle injury.

Linebacker Jayon Brown is the other Titans player out this week. He’s dealing with a groin injury.