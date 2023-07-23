Corey Davis happy to be back with Jets after uncertain offseason

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When the Jets signed Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal during the 2021 offseason, he was expected to become the team's No. 1 WR for years to come.

Davis made just 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns in nine games during his first year in New York, prompting the Jets to take Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson proved throughout his rookie season that he's one of the best young receivers in the league and would be the team's clear No. 1 option in 2023. The Jets then added Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb to the receiver room during the offseason, creating an uncertainty if they were going to bring Davis back for the 2023 season.

New York opted to keep Davis on the roster, despite the remaining $10.5 million in salary that he's owed. Davis spoke to reporters Sunday after practice and discussed how the offseason was for him while not knowing if he'd be back in New York.

"Obviously all of it was out of my control. Offseason was long, there was a point where there was uncertainty, obviously with all the moves going on it's hard not to think that," Davis said. "I trusted in God and knew that whatever happened was going to happen, gotta control what I can control and try to take it one day at a time. It was kind of a long offseason, but I'm happy to be here."

Davis said he stayed in contact with head coach Robert Saleh and the team during the offseason, noting that Saleh told him "not to worry, everything's gonna work out for the better."

"Like I said, I'm happy to be here, happy they kept me," Davis said.

Now entering his third season with Gang Green, Davis will get the opportunity to play with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers after catching passes from a combination of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco the past two years. Davis said "it's been awesome" to work with Rodgers so far this summer, adding that his knowledge of the game has been very helpful.

"It's been good, real good," Davis said. "You guys know the caliber and type of talent he brings. Obviously it's been awesome. He's a great quarterback, great dude. It's like having another coach out there, especially in the meeting rooms. Nothing's too small for him to coach, ball security, whatever it may be, our stance. He's always getting us right, so it's been real good."

Prior to coming to New York, Davis spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. There he played with one-time Pro Bowl QB Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota in a more run-focused offense, but he did put up nearly 1,000 yards during the 2020 season. Davis was asked Sunday if he can tell the differences between all of his prior quarterbacks and Rodgers so far during training camp, and didn't hesitate to praise the signal caller.

"Yes, no doubt," Davis said. "Mainly just at the line, he sees things a lot different, he's able to dissect it a lot quicker than most. You guys know that, he's obviously, like I said, a top caliber quarterback in this league. So he's able to dissect it and see things that others may not see, which helps us. He gets us lined up right and makes sure that everything goes smooth."

Davis went on to acknowledge the team's expectations to compete for a Super Bowl this season with Rodgers, but stayed grounded by saying the Jets still need to take it "one day at a time."

"That's always the goal is Super Bowl, never changes no matter who's in here," Davis said. "Obviously we got a great chance now. We got a great defense, great offense, great QB. We got a lot of talent, it's a matter of putting it all together now and taking it one day at a time out here, coming out here competing and taking care of each other."