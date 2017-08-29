Corey Davis, Eric Decker back at practice

The Titans receiving corps is getting closer to full strength.

The team welcomed Corey Davis and Eric Decker back to practice on Tuesday. Davis has been out for several weeks with an ankle injury and the first-round pick has not played in any preseason games. Decker hurt his ankle and has missed the last two games.

“They did good,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via the team’s website. “I was pleased with them. That was the plan, to come out here and get limited reps, limited work. So I was pretty pleased with them. We’ll see how they feel after they worked a little bit today.”

Neither player has been formally ruled out of Thursday’s preseason finale, but it seems unlikely that they’d play given the length of their layoffs and the limited practice time before the game. Mularkey said that he envisions having both players in the lineup for the season opener and Tuesday’s return to the field would seem to make that a likely turn of events.