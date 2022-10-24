Corey Davis day-to-day with knee injury, status up in the air for Week 8

At least the Jets got some decent injury news Wednesday. Wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos but it is a minor one and he is only considered “day-to-day”, per head coach Robert Saleh. His status for Week 8 against the New England Patriots is up in the air.

That’s a minor bite from the injury bug compared to the news of losing both Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year with ACL and triceps injuries, respectively.

Davis left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and was actually eventually cleared to return to the game, but Saleh said he didn’t feel right and wanted to get more evaluation Monday.

This one is at least a sigh of relief for a Jets team that has all of a sudden been decimated by injuries. The win over the Broncos to put the Jets at 5-2 was bittersweet, to say the least. At least Davis won’t miss too much time, perhaps one game at most.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire