Corey Davis day-to-day with knee injury, status up in the air for Week 8

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

At least the Jets got some decent injury news Wednesday. Wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos but it is a minor one and he is only considered “day-to-day”, per head coach Robert Saleh. His status for Week 8 against the New England Patriots is up in the air.

That’s a minor bite from the injury bug compared to the news of losing both Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year with ACL and triceps injuries, respectively.

Davis left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and was actually eventually cleared to return to the game, but Saleh said he didn’t feel right and wanted to get more evaluation Monday.

This one is at least a sigh of relief for a Jets team that has all of a sudden been decimated by injuries. The win over the Broncos to put the Jets at 5-2 was bittersweet, to say the least. At least Davis won’t miss too much time, perhaps one game at most.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Elijah Moore back with team, expected to be active Week 8

    Elijah Moore is back with the Jets, should be available against the Patriots

  • Sheldon Rankins: Jets equipped to win no matter the circumstances

    The Jets put up 91 points in three straight wins heading into Week Seven, but points were harder to come by in Sunday’s game in Denver. An early Breece Hall touchdown run was the only time the Jets reached the end zone and the team struggled to move the ball after he left with a [more]

  • Brazil's Lula widens lead slightly over Bolsonaro for Sunday vote -poll

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased his lead slightly over his far-right adversary President Jair Bolsonaro six days ahead of their runoff in Brazil's divisive election, a Monday poll said. The poll was completed before a shooting incident on Sunday involving Bolsonaro supporter and former Congressman Roberto Jefferson, which had the president's campaign worried about a negative impact on opinion polls, a senior aide said. The changes for both candidates were less than the margin of error of one percentage point, but with the election to be decided on Sunday even a stable race at this point favors frontrunner Lula.

  • U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data

    U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by 75 basis points next week, but investors will be watching closely at any indication from policymakers of a less aggressive approach regarding future rate hikes. Speculation about a potentially more dovish Fed - despite U.S. inflation remaining hot - was visible in money markets.

  • Jets RB Hall, OL Vera-Tucker out for season with injuries

    Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday. Vera-Tucker, who has started at left guard, left tackle, right guard and right tackle during his two seasons, has a torn triceps that will require surgery.

  • New York Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL in win against Denver Broncos

    Jets running back Breece Hall was an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate this season, leading the Jets' charge to a 5-2 record.

  • Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps injury

    The Jets got a win in Denver on Sunday, but they lost two important players for the season on the way to their fifth victory of the year. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season due to a triceps injury he [more]

  • Broncos place Mike Boone on injured reserve

    The Broncos put another running back on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that Mike Boone will miss at least the last four games after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets. Javonte Williams was already on the list after tearing his ACL earlier this season. With Boone and Williams out, the [more]

  • Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Ravens get back on the Gus (Edwards) bus

    In his first action since the 2020 playoffs, Gus Edwards ran for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is stuck in neutral.

  • Etienne's fumble 'put a damper' on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip and secure the ball. The game came down to the final play, with the Giants stopping receiver Christian Kirk a yard shy of the end zone.

  • Home Depot Stock Could Help You Receive Years of Passive Income

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is certainly earning its dividend stripes -- the company has raised its dividend annually for 13 consecutive years. The housing market might be on shaky ground as mortgage rates keep rising, but that shouldn't scare you away from Home Depot, which is poised to thrive regardless of what the housing market is doing. Here is why Home Depot will likely keep raising its payout and why it deserves a spot in any diversified dividend portfolio.

  • Ranking the 6 biggest games left on the Rams’ schedule

    The Rams have a lot of big games left this season, but these 6 stand out from the rest

  • AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU

    After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

  • Studs and duds from Broncos 16-9 loss to Jets

    Mostly duds for the Broncos after yet another loss.

  • Breece Hall shares message of appreciation for fans after ACL injury

    Breece Hall sees your love and support

  • PJ Tucker wants Sixers to begin doing the little things, get on same page

    Philadelphia 76ers veteran PJ Tucker wants the team to begin doing the little things and he wants everyone on the same page.

  • Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell weekly news conference: What he said

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell meets with reporters on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

  • Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us

    The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where 49ers stand after ugly loss to Chiefs

    Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.

  • ‘What the f*** are we doing?’: Aaron Rodgers frustrated vs. Commanders

    The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.