Corey Davis could be back when Jets face Eagles on Sunday

Jets Corey Davis green jersey celebrate TD solo

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that WR Corey Davis, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will practice on Friday and see how he feels.

As far as Davis' ability to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saleh said the team is more optimistic about his chances than they were last week.

Davis missed last week's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a groin injury last Wednesday and being listed as doubtful to play.

Davis has been solid in his first season with the Jets, hauling in 32 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR RANKINS

Saleh said it's "not looking good" for DT Sheldon Rankins to play for the Jets against the Eagles.

If Rankins can't play, Jonathan Marshall would get the opportunity to replace him.