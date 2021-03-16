Corey Davis’ contract with Jets only guaranteed in first 2 years

Joe Douglas didn’t have to invest too much long-term money for WR Corey Davis.

Although the Jets agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the former Titans wideout, only the first two years of his salary are guaranteed, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes. That comes out to $27 million. The Jets could then easily cut Davis after his second season in New York with just $600,000 in dead cap, per Hughes.

Davis’ deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

Hughes broke Davis’ deal down year-by-year to reveal a relatively affordable contract. Davis has a base salary of $7 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022 and $10.5 million in 2023. He has a total cap hit of $12.6 million in 2021, $13.6 million in 2022 and $11.16 million in 2023. He also has a $2 million signing bonus and a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year (March 22).

The deal makes Davis the 19th highest-paid receiver in the league, right above Nelson Agholor. It’s a good deal for a player who fits into the Jets offense well and can become a solid pass-catcher for New York.

