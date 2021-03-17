Corey Davis bids farewell to Titans in social media post

Corey Davis never panned out for the Tennessee Titans the way teams hope a top-five pick will, but he still managed to leave his mark on the franchise after four seasons with the team.

Davis was a key cog in the Titans’ offense in 2020, was always a class act, hard worker and did the little things on the field like blocking that further endeared him to the fan base.

While there have been reports that the Titans had interest in keeping him, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2021 salary cap and the team’s dire need on defense made that difficult to impossible. In any other offseason, he might have actually stayed in the two-tone blue.

But now Davis is moving on to play for the New York Jets, and on his way out of Nashville, the former No. 5 overall pick said his goodbyes to the Titans in a social media post.

“I want to say thank you to Mrs. Amy, Jrob, Vrabes, Art, Rob Moore and the entire Tennessee Titans organization for giving me the opportunity to do what I love and help turn my dream to reality. To the city of Nashville, Thank you for embracing me. These Past 4 years have taught me a lot.. there were highs and lows & I’m grateful for it all. I forever got love for ya Nashville,” Davis wrote.

A class act all the way through, Davis will be missed in Nashville and will always have Titans fans rooting for his success in the years to come, except when Tennessee travels to the Big Apple to play the Jets in 2021.

