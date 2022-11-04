The Jets will be without wide receiver Corey Davis again this week.

Davis injured his knee during the team’s Week Seven win over the Broncos and has been out of action since the injury. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said that Davis will remain out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Jets have a bye in Week 10 and the hope is that Davis will be fully recovered in time to rejoin the team for their Week 11 game against the Patriots.

Davis had 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the first seven games of the season. Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, and Jeff Smith will be the Jets wideouts this weekend.

Corey Davis out again for Jets this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk