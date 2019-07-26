Corey Coleman's struggles continue with torn ACL at Giants camp

Receiver Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL at the New York Giants' first camp practice on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The struggles continue for 2016 first-round draft pick Corey Coleman.

Torn ACL on first day of practice

The New York Giants announced on Friday that Coleman suffered a torn ACL on Thursday, the first day of training camp for the team.

It’s a tough blow for the 15th pick in the 2016 draft, who has yet to blossom into the player you’d expect for one drafted so high.

Coleman had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots last year before signing to the Giants’ practice squad in October. He was promoted to the active roster a week later, and played eight games.

He recorded five catches for 71 yards but also returned 23 kickoffs for 598 yards.

Coleman showed New York enough to get a one-year restricted free agent tender of just over $2 million in March.

With the Browns, who drafted him, Coleman played in just 19 games (18 starts) over two seasons, with 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

Rough day for receivers

Just a week ago, receiver looked like a solid group for the Giants.

But on Thursday, the team lost Coleman for the season and also presumed No. 1 wideout Sterling Shepard suffered a broken thumb.

According to the team, Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

New York also has Golden Tate, and tight end Evan Engram, who will likely get more looks with the injuries.