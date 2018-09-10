Corey Coleman worked out for Patriots, set to visit Eagles

Free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman visited with the Cardinals last week and he’s continuing his job hunt with visits to both of last year’s Super Bowl teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Coleman worked out for the Patriots on Monday. The former first-round pick is scheduled to be in Philadelphia to meet with the Eagles on Tuesday.

The Patriots are without Julian Edelman for three more weeks and had several potential members of the receiving corps go down with injuries over the summer. The Eagles are waiting on Alshon Jeffery to get healthy and just placed Mack Hollins on injured reserve.

Coleman was traded from the Browns to the Bills in early August, but failed to make the cut to the 53-man roster in Buffalo. Coleman had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons with Cleveland.