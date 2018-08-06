With Corey Coleman Trade, Browns Reach New Level of Bad Drafting

The Cleveland Browns traded 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, officially wiping away every single first-round draft pick the franchise has made from ’10–16. And they’ve had quite a few.

First, a look at where they’ve all ended up…

Year: 2010

Player: Joe Haden

Still in the league? Yes

With who? Pittsburgh Steelers







Year: 2011

Player: Phil Taylor

Still in the league? Yes

With who? Washington







Year: 2012

Player: Trent Richardson

Still in the league? NO





Year: 2012

Player: Brandon Weeden

Still in the league? Yes

With who? Houston Texans







Year: 2013

Player: Barkevious Mingo

Still in the league? Yes

With who? Seattle Seahawks







Year: 2014

Player: Justin Gilbert

Still in the league? NO





Year: 2014

Player: Johnny Manziel

Still in the league? Kind of

With who? CFL’s Montreal Alouettes (more here on his lackluster—to put it nicely—debut)







Year: 2015

Player: Danny Shelton

Still in the league? Yes

With who? New England Patriots







Year: 2015

Player: Cameron Erving

Still in the league? Yes

With who? Kansas City Chiefs







Year: 2016

Player: Corey Coleman

Still in the league? Yes

With who? Buffalo Bills







How bad is it by comparison? This is definitely one end of the bell curve. The Browns are notorious for rapid changes at the executive level, which lead to unusually large alterations in organizational philosophy. Here are the numbers from eight randomly selected teams across the NFL:

Jets: 2 of 8 first-round draft picks from 2010–16 (Leonard Williams and Darron Lee)

Ravens: 4 of 5 (Jimmy Smith, C.J. Mosely, Breshad Perriman, Ronnie Stanley)

Seahawks: 2 of 5 (Earl Thomas, Germain Ifedi)

49ers: 4 of 9 (Jimmie Ward, Arik Armstead, Joshua Garnett, DeForest Buckner)

Patriots: 1 of 6 (Devin McCourty)

Titans: 4 of 7 (Derrick Morgan, Jack Conklin, Taylor Lewan, Marcus Mariota)

Falcons: 5 of 6 (Julio Jones, Desmond Trufant, Jake Matthews, Vic Beasley, Keanu Neal)

Lions: 2 of 7 (Ezekiel Ansah, Taylor Decker)















Story Continues

So, yes, the Browns are bad and their scattershot organizational approach has cost them dearly in the foundation-building department. However if this exercise teaches us anything it’s how weird the draft is and how good teams can remain good teams without much success in the first round. It also shows us that some teams are willing to hang onto projects longer than others.

Cleveland is only going to get better by maintaining some kind of identity for a sustained period of time. The John Dorsey regime, which inspired the organization to finally come out of the shadows and embrace its rebuild, seems like the most spirited attempt yet at putting a competitive team on the field. Should owner Jimmy Haslam change his mind again, though, Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward better start looking for a good real-estate agent.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.