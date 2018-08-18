Corey Coleman: If Hard Knocks was going to show my trade, show everything

Corey Coleman was traded from the Browns to the Bills at the start of training camp, which was documented on Hard Knocks. But Coleman says the HBO/NFL Films reality show didn’t show the whole story.

Coleman, who caught one pass for the Bills in last night’s preseason game against the Browns, said afterward that he didn’t want to get into all the details of everything that happened, but that he wishes the show would have given viewers a fuller look at the issues that led to his departure from Cleveland.

“With all of that, I’m going to take the high road,” Coleman said. “You all can see for yourself how all that stuff worked out. I just laugh at it because it’s kind of funny. They should have shown the whole thing if they were going to show it.”

What Hard Knocks did show was Coleman walking into coach Hue Jackson’s office and saying he wanted either to get more playing time or to get traded. What Hard Knocks did not show was any other conversations Coleman had with the coaching staff, or the internal conversations the Browns had about trading him. Those conversations would have been interesting to Hard Knocks viewers, and Coleman is right: Hard Knocks should have shown that.