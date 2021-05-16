The Giants signed running back Corey Clement to a one-year contract after a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The Giants also had veteran running back Ito Smith at the minicamp competing for a roster spot.

Clement, 26, became a Super Bowl LII hero in Philadelphia when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and took the shotgun snap on the Philly Special.

Clement played 46 regular-season games for the Eagles the past four years. He ran 163 times for 655 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season for the Eagles, while also catching 37 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley is returning from major knee surgery that kept him out of 14 games last season. The Giants signed free agents Devontae Booker and Clement and drafted Gary Brightwell of the University of Arizona in the sixth round.

It’s a makeover at the position with Devonta Freeman, Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis having departed.

Corey Clement signs with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk