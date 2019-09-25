Corey Clement questionable, Alshon Jeffery off injury report for Eagles

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made it clearer and clearer over the last few days that he expected wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to play against the Packers on Thursday night after missing last Sunday’s game with a calf injury.

The team’s final injury report of the week left no doubt about that expectation. Jeffery was not given an injury designation for the game, which officially puts him on track to join Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and others as targets for Carson Wentz.

It’s less clear if running back Corey Clement will also be on that list. Clement sat out last week with a shoulder injury and he’s been listed as questionable for Thursday night.

Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) have all been ruled out.