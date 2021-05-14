Corey Clement, Kelvin Benjamin among Giants rookie minicamp invitees

Corey Clement Eagles vs. Giants

The Giants are bringing in some veteran players for tryouts this weekend during their rookie minicamp, and among the invitees are RB Corey Clement and WR Kelvin Benjamin.

Clement has spent the first four seasons of his career with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles -- including their 2017-2018 Super Bowl run.

The 5-10, 220-pound back up has put together 655 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while also 37 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the air.



In the 2018 Super Bowl versus the New England Patriots, Clement caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Though the Giants already have Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker on the running back depth chart, they could still use an additional piece there, especially one with championship pedigree.

An area where the Giants need a bit less help in is WR, when Benjamin would step in.

Big Blue already has Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and John Ross on the roster -- and those are just the new additions from the offseason. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton make the wide receiver room a crowded one.

But if the Giants were to add another receiver, one with Benjamin's elite size would be a move in the right direction.

The 6-5, 245-pound receiver caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards in his rookie season with Dave Gettleman's Carolina Panthers before injuries derailed his career.

Including his stints in Carolina, Buffalo and Kansas City, Benjamin has caught 209 passes for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns over 61 career games.