Corey Clement, former Eagles RB, says goodbye to Philadelphia

Former Eagles running back Corey Clement, who signed with the Giants a couple days ago, said goodbye to Philadelphia in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Clement, 26, is a Glassboro, New Jersey, native who made the Eagles’ roster as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin in 2017 and became a hero of Super Bowl LII.

On Tuesday, he said the first four years of his career were “a dream come true” and thanked his coaches for giving him a shot.

Clement was with the Giants on a tryout basis before agreeing to contract terms on Saturday.

Clement became a free agent in March and the Eagles elected to let him walk. This season, the Eagles have a new head coach and offensive coordinator.

The Eagles will bring back Miles Sanders and Boston Scott for 2021. They also drafted Kenny Gainwell, re-signed Jordan Howard and claimed Kerryon Johnson off waivers from Detroit. So the Eagles’ running back room is plenty full without Clement.

Back in 2017, Clement had a very good rookie season. He had 321 rushing yards, 123 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the regular season. But he saved the best game of his NFL career for Super Bowl LII, when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots. The Eagles don’t hoist the Lombardi without him.

In the last several years, Clement has been slowed down by injuries and buried on the depth chart. Just four years into his career and Clement has seen a quick rise and a steep fall. Last season, Clement played just 108 offensive snaps.

But with the Giants, Clement might be able to fight for an opportunity as a backup behind Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker. If Clement can stay healthy, he offers some dual threat ability and is an accomplished special teams player.

