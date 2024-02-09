Corey Camper Jr. working way to top in eventful first season with UTEP men's basketball

Corey Camper Jr.'s season was always likely to be a roller coaster.

He transferred here from Tyler Junior College with the caveats that come with promising players arriving from that level: More prepared than high schoolers; making a bigger adjustment than returners or Division I transfers; expect big moments and expect struggles.

UTEP's Corey Camper Jr. attempts to get past a Seattle defender at the Don Haskins Center on Dec. 30, 2023.

For the most part, the junior guard's transition has been a smooth one, a defiance of the old junior college expectation "give a year to get a year," but there have been peaks and valleys.

He averaged 14.5 points in the home sweep of Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky, he averaged 5.0 in the ensuing road losses to Sam Houston and Jacksonville State.

Increasingly, though, the dips have been less frequent, the highs a little higher.

As UTEP heads into its home rematch with New Mexico State, Camper is coming off a 12-point game against Jacksonville State and a 13-point game against Liberty and is poised to start at shooting guard for the 13th time in the last 14 games.

This is what UTEP thought it was getting when it landed Camper from Tyler.

"The longer you're in it, the more minutes you get, the more adjusted you get," coach Joe Golding said. "Every JUCO kid is different as to when it happens. We need him. We need him to play with confidence.

"We need him in the second half of the season. It's a grind for these JUCO guys, he kind of hit the wall, and now we're starting to see him get through that a little bit. I think he's going to have a great February going into March."

Camper believes that as well, though he puts it in the context of the team.

"Things are going well," he said. "We're just starting to find ourselves and getting back to how we were playing at the beginning of the year. The last few games I've been trying to relax, stay positive, try to play my game.

"We're coming together. We've had a couple of plays we took off, we didn't execute and it cost us the game. We need to stay focused, listen to coach, go back to what we were doing and execute."

UTEP is better when Camper is better. Since the beginning of Conference USA play, the Miners are 0-4 when Camper doesn't hit double figures, 3-1 when he does. That one loss was the last one to Liberty when UTEP was done in by free-throw shooting, but Camper was 4-of-4 from the line in that game.

That double-figure stat is one to watch, as Camper is averaging 8.3 points per game.

That, though, isn't where he starts when talking about his game.

"I am a go-getter, I do whatever the team needs me to go do," he said. "I try to go out there and play hard."

Golding begins with Camper's ability to put the ball in the basket.

"Corey is so skilled offensively," Golding said. "He can score from all three levels, he's a great passer, he has a good IQ. Defensively he's gotten better. He's one of our best on-ball defenders and he's getting better off the ball."

He's always been good off the court.

"He has a quiet leadership about him, he's an every-day guy," Golding said. "What I mean by that, you know what Corey is going to do every day. He's in the gym every day working on his game at 10 in the morning. Then he's going to go to class, he's going to go to tutoring, he's going to go to study hall.

"You don't have to check up on him. The more guys you have like that in the program, the more successful you are."

What attracted Camper to UTEP was in the first place he saw a lot of players with that same attitude.

"Since Day 1, my first day, it felt like a team, like a family; that was the reason I came," Camper said. "It's the environment, the family atmosphere."

Camper has added to that in an eventful first year in El Paso.

New Mexico State men at UTEP

What: A Conference USA men's basketball game

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Don Haskins Center

Records: UTEP is 12-11 overall, 3-5 in Conference USA; NMSU is 11-12, 5-3

TV, radio: ESPN+, 600 ESPN El Paso

Tickets: $14-$50

