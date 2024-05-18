Core Hydration Classic a chance to watch prized Utah commit

An athlete practices at the USA Gymnastics Core Hydration Classic competition Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. | Erin Hooley

This weekend, the gymnastics world will turn its attention to Hartford, Connecticut for the Core Hydration Classic, formerly known as the U.S Classic.

The final competition before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which this year are followed by the U.S. Olympic Trials, the Classic provides American Olympic hopefuls a public venue in which to try out new skills and routines and ready themselves for career-defining competitions later this summer.

Simone Biles is the headliner, but she will be joined in competition by reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, former Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas, Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles and a host of other notable gymnasts — stars in both Elite gymnastics and NCAA gymnastics.

By and large the best gymnasts that the United State has to offer will be competing and the team that will represent the U.S. in the Paris Olympics will be comprised of gymnasts competing this weekend, though that team won’t be decided upon until late June.

Many future NCAA women’s gymnastics will be competing as well though, and for fans of the University of Utah the Core Hydration Classic provides the opportunity to see the latest Red Rocks commit compete on a major stage.

Norah Christian — a four star recruit out of Bremerton, Washington — has committed to Utah as part of the 2025 class, recently flipping her commitment from Auburn. She will be competing in Connecticut today in the first of two senior women’s competitions.

Christian will be competing in the all-around — starting on vault and ending on floor exercise — though her true standout events are floor and the uneven bars, per College Gym News.

“Christian is a talented all arounder, both powerful and elegant on all events,” Talitha Ilacqua writes. “Utah fans should get especially excited about her bar and floor work. On bars, she competes difficult combinations that, once polished and watered down, could score very high in college. On floor, she will be able to choose between three E-level skills: a double-double, a full-in, and a double Arabian.”

Christian won’t join the Red Rocks until next summer and won’t compete for the Red Rocks until early January in 2026, but fans will be able to get a glimpse this weekend of what she may provide the Red Rocks in the couple of seasons.

The first senior women’s session of the Core Hydration Classic will be broadcast on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel, beginning at 12 p.m. MT.