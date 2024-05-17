Core Hydration Classic 2024 Livestream: How to Watch the U.S. Gymnastics Competition Online Free

The country’s best female gymnasts are in Connecticut this weekend for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, one of the lead-up U.S. gymnastics events ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics.

Three previous Olympic all-around champions will be in the field for this year’s meet, including Gabby Douglas (London 2012), Simone Biles (Rio 2016) and Suni Lee (Tokyo 2020). Want to watch the 2024 Core Hydration Classic? Here’s what you need to know.

Core Hydration Classic 2024: Dates, Times

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic runs from May 17-18 at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Friday features the Hopes Championships and the junior women’s events, while the senior gymnasts take to the mat on Saturday.

Tickets to watch the Core Hydration Classic in-person are still available on sites like Vivid Seats, Stubhub and SeatGeek. Bonus: use promo code THR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at VividSeats.com.

How to Watch 2024 Core Hydration Classic Gymnastics on TV

Want to watch the Core Hydration Classic on TV? The second session of the senior women’s competition airs Saturday, May 18 from 4-6 p.m. PT / 7-9 p.m. ET on CNBC. If you have a basic cable package, you’ll be able to watch the gymnastics competition on TV through your local CNBC channel.

An encore presentation will air on NBC this Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

How to Stream 2024 Core Hydration Classic Gymnastics Online

Want to watch the Core Hydration Classic event online without cable? This year’s competition is streaming live on Peacock, which will carry a live feed of every apparatus final that you can watch on your phone, computer, tablet and smart TV.

A subscription to Peacock starts at just $5.99 a month (though there are current offers that could get you Peacock for free). In addition to letting you livestream the Core Hydration Classic online, Peacock gives you access to hours of sports, TV shows, movies and specials that you can stream live or watch on-demand.

How to Watch 2024 Core Hydration Classic Gymnastics Online Free

Want to watch the Core Hydration Classic online without a Peacock subscription? Sign up for a free trial to Fubo, a live TV streaming service that includes CNBC as part of its channel lineup. Fubo will let you watch the Core Hydration Classic live on CNBC without cable for free. Cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

DirecTV Stream is another live streaming service that will let you watch the Core Hydration gymnastics competition online free. DirecTV Stream includes CNBC as part of its offerings, and the site is currently offering a 5-day free trial that you can get here.

(Note: CNBC and Peacock are only airing the women’s finals/second session on TV — the rest of the Core Hydration Classic events can be streamed via the USA Gymnastics YouTube page).

2024 Core Hydration Classic Lineup, Gymnasts, Competitors

As mentioned earlier, this year’s Core Hydration Classic is highlighted by the appearance of Douglas, Biles and Lee, but they face a strong field that includes Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey and Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

Other contenders include former world medalists Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

The Core Hydration Classic comes ahead of the Xfinity U.S. Championships from May 30 to June 2, and the Olympic Trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis, which will help determine which five gymnasts make the U.S. Olympic team for Paris.

