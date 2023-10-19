At his core, Andrew Copp a better play in his second season with Detroit Red Wings

Had he tried that move a year ago, Andrew Copp figured he would have landed in sick bay.

Now in his second season with the Detroit Red Wings, Copp is among the contributors who have helped the Wings to a three-game winning streak. He scored twice in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and was denied on a penalty shot awarded when he was hauled down by Kris Letang on a breakaway.

Copp's empty-net goal at Little Caesars Arena gave him three on the season. It's a satisfying start for a player who came into last season still recovering from core surgery.

"I think even the play that led to the penalty shot, you saw some explosion and speed," Copp said. "I think if I tried to do that last year, I would have been out six to eight weeks."

Copp pushed himself to be in the lineup on opening night 2022, but he clearly wasn't at full effectiveness until sometime in the second half of the season. It made a huge difference to be able to work out this summer.

"You just get confidence, right, from training," Copp said. "I feel like I do a lot in the summer and gain confidence from that. It just changes your whole mindset when you're able to push and push instead of playing to survive."

Coach Derek Lalonde said Copp has, "more pop to him. Those core surgeries, they are just tough to come back from."

Copp starting the season in full health is part of the improved depth the Wings have. He started the season centering a line between Michael Rasmussen and Daniel Sprong, but with Robby Fabbri since sidelined by an undisclosed injury, Copp has played the last two games on a line with J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen; all three are 200-foot players who can play wing or center.

"Traditionally throughout his career, [Copp] has thrived on the wing," Lalonde said. "So he'll still play a ton of center for us - we love his versatility. But we've been able to get a look at him on the wing, and it's been pretty good."

