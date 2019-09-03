Cordy Glenn still in concussion protocol

The Bengals may be down to plan C at left tackle, unless things change soon.

Via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn wasn’t at practice Monday, and remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

He’s been in the protocol since suffering a concussion in Week Two of the preseason.

“He’s still in protocol, so we’ll just take it day-by-day,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

They’re rapidly running out of days, if he is to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

The Bengals traded for Glenn last year to become their left tackle, but moved him in to left guard this year upon drafting Jonah Williams. Glenn was back outside when Williams was lost to an OTA shoulder injury.

In Glenn’s absence, veteran Andre Smith is at left tackle, which could be problematic as new Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will want to show off for his new teammates.