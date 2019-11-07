Cordy Glenn remains out of starting lineup despite full practice

Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn went through his first padded practice of the season Thursday as a full participant.

It’s another step in the disgruntled lineman’s return but don’t expect Glenn to step right back into the starting lineup.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said either John Jerry or Andre Smith would start at left tackle against the Ravens.

“Just like any player that’s coming off a multi-week injury, it’s hard to get him back in the starting mix,” Taylor said of Glenn, via Richard Skinner of WKRC. “We’ll just see where we’re at tomorrow with him. He will be able to play.”

Glenn went into concussion protocol following the second preseason game Aug. 15. He has not played this season.

Cleared the week of the Bengals’ game against the Jaguars on Oct. 20, Glenn got into an argument with a coach in his first practice back. The Bengals suspended Glenn for that game.

Glenn did not travel with the team to London for its Oct. 27 game against the Rams.

It remains to be seen whether the Bengals will list Glenn among their inactives this week.